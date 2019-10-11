Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, GMP Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.10.

IMO stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 32.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.5% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

