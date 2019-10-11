IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on IMI PLC/S in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

IMI PLC/S stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61. IMI PLC/S has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

