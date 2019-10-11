Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given a $143.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) has been assigned a $143.00 target price by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITW. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $4.63 on Wednesday, reaching $154.53. 1,785,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

