Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given a $143.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) has been assigned a $143.00 target price by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITW. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $4.63 on Wednesday, reaching $154.53. 1,785,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.