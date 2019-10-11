IDT (NYSE:IDT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IDT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 8,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,013. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $225.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.13. IDT has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

Get IDT alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

Read More: Quick Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.