IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.32 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, IDEX has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $6.32 million and $1,519.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00202157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.01014250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032949 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00087919 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,789,431 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

