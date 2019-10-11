IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC is a leading media and Internet company. It is organized into four segments: The Match Group, which consists of dating, education and fitness businesses with brands such as Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder, The Princeton Review and DailyBurn; Search & Applications, which includes brands such as About.com, Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Investopedia; Media, which consists of businesses such as Vimeo, Electus, The Daily Beast and CollegeHumor; and eCommerce, which includes HomeAdvisor and ShoeBuy. IAC’s brands and products are among the most recognized in the world reaching users in over 200 countries. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen set a $315.00 target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.69.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.35. 73,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,070. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.29 and a 200 day moving average of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $158.29 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.37, for a total transaction of $434,740.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,781 shares of company stock worth $46,077,625. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after buying an additional 533,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,893,000 after buying an additional 213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after buying an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after buying an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,383,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,922,000 after buying an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

