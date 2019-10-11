Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Set at $70.00 by Cowen

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) received a $70.00 target price from investment analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.
H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hyatt Hotels to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.
Shares of H traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.70. 462,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.18.
In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $312,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,644 shares of company stock worth $1,110,912. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,486,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3,634.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 348,245 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 211,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 206,203 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 148,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after acquiring an additional 111,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.
