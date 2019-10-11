Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Set at $70.00 by Cowen

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) received a $70.00 target price from investment analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hyatt Hotels to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Shares of H traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.70. 462,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.18.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $312,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,644 shares of company stock worth $1,110,912. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,486,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3,634.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 348,245 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 211,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 206,203 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 148,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after acquiring an additional 111,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

