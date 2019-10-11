Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSE. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, GMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$14.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.40.

HSE traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.01. 610,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.65. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.48 and a 1-year high of C$20.44.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Husky Energy will post 0.9332181 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert John Peabody acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,954,082.13.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

