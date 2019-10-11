Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

HSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB cut their price objective on Husky Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Husky Energy from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Husky Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.49.

Husky Energy stock opened at C$8.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33. Husky Energy has a one year low of C$8.48 and a one year high of C$20.44.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post 0.9332181 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Robert John Peabody purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,213 shares in the company, valued at C$1,954,082.13.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

