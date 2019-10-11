Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HURN. Benchmark set a $60.00 target price on Huron Consulting Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,682. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of -0.07.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider C. Mark Hussey sold 11,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $671,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,712.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $46,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,012.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

