Humanscape 24-Hour Volume Reaches $80,589.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. Humanscape has a market cap of $5.75 million and $80,589.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,234,445 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

