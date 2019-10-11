H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $335.51

Shares of H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $335.51 and traded as low as $385.60. H&T Group shares last traded at $387.00, with a volume of 42,550 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.46, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 374.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 335.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.16 million and a P/E ratio of 12.73.

Get H&T Group alerts:

H&T Group (LON:HAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 15 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

About H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.