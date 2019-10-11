HSBC Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.54 ($63.42).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €45.54 ($52.95) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44. Daimler has a 1-year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 1-year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The business’s 50 day moving average is €44.30 and its 200-day moving average is €48.97.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

