Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $169.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, Honeywell’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company believes that strength in commercial aerospace, warehouse and process automation businesses as well as solid demand for commercial fire and security products will boost revenues in the quarters ahead. Stronger sales volume, increased productivity and ongoing commercial effectiveness actions will likely improve its near-term profitability. For 2019, Honeywell raised earnings guidance from $7.90-$8.15 per share to $7.95-$8.15. However, the stock has been overvalued compared with the industry so far in 2019. Also, the company is experiencing softness in its productivity products business while high debts remain concerning. Earnings estimates for the company have declined for 2019 and 2020 in the past couple of months.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.09.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.50. 49,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The company has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after buying an additional 2,539,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after buying an additional 1,610,006 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after buying an additional 544,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

