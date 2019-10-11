Home Depot’s (HD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus set a $240.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.65.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $234.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $248.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.