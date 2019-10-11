Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $234.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,888. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $236.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.35. The company has a market capitalization of $248.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.