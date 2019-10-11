Hiveterminal Token Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $696.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00202950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.01022249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00088075 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

