Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Hitachi stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,828. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $77.56.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $18.82 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hitachi will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

