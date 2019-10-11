Hexavest Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,677,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 811,069 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 5.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hexavest Inc. owned about 3.60% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $392,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 487.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,581,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779,175 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1,801.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052,972 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,106,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.60. 631,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,363,398. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

