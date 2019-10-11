Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Shares Down 0.8%

Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (LON:HEFT)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,228.19 ($16.05) and last traded at GBX 1,240 ($16.20), approximately 10,005 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 34,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,250 ($16.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,217.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,081.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.58 million and a P/E ratio of 288.37.

About Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT)

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

