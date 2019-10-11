Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HP. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of HP opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $70.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,028.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $1,930,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $4,358,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 280,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,551,000 after purchasing an additional 81,159 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

