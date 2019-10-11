Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.84-7.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $154.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $169.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.44.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.50.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

