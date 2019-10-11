Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0365

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $23.21 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 636,515,764 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

