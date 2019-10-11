HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. AT&T makes up 2.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AT&T by 36.5% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $37.63. 526,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,095,766. The firm has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.