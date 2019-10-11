HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Starbucks comprises about 1.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SBUX stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,095. The company has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.17. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $99.72.
In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
