HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Starbucks comprises about 1.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,095. The company has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.17. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

