HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,780 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 122,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 102.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,016. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

