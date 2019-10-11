Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 64,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,057. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $712.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,435.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,563 shares in the company, valued at $494,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,749,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,269,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Hawaiian by 3.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 951,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after buying an additional 32,167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hawaiian by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after buying an additional 53,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hawaiian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,060,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hawaiian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 771,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.