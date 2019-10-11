Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $0.14

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $199,112.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

