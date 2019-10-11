Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €50.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €70.00 ($81.40).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS opened at €44.77 ($52.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €43.76 ($50.88) and a 52-week high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.