Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €50.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €70.00 ($81.40).

Shares of BOSS opened at €44.77 ($52.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €43.76 ($50.88) and a 52-week high of €67.30 ($78.26).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

