Hardy Reed LLC Invests $205,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,787 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7,487.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,852,000 after purchasing an additional 842,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 974,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 442,489 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,622. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $2,152,771.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $9,682,259. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

