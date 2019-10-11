Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.71.

NYSE HASI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.83. 19,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,868. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 23.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 112.61%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $51,038.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 641,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,312,789.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,273,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

