H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HRB has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded H & R Block from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded H & R Block from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $23.70. 48,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,738. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.24.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a return on equity of 305.29% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H & R Block will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in H & R Block by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in H & R Block by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in H & R Block by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,245,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,648,000 after purchasing an additional 193,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in H & R Block by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,596,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in H & R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,646,000.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.