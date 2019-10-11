Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 381 at Peel Hunt

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 391 ($5.11) to GBX 381 ($4.98) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GKP. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 392 ($5.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of LON:GKP traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 211 ($2.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

