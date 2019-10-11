GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) Short Interest Update

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 807.7% from the August 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.34% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A alerts:

Shares of GSAH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,922. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.