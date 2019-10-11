Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Given a $51.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 target price on Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. 746,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,313. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.74.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $645.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.60 million. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

