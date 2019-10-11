Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $1.25 on Top Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00014978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Bisq, LBank and Coinall. During the last week, Grin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $28.99 million and $29.11 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000463 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000732 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 23,146,740 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, BitForex, Bisq, Coinall, Hotbit, LBank and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.