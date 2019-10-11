Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Griffin Industrial Realty had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIF remained flat at $$36.56 during midday trading on Friday. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $188.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.74. Griffin Industrial Realty has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $40.40.

GRIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

