Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Griffin Industrial Realty had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter.

GRIF opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.74. Griffin Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

