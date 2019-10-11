Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $42.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $57,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 55.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

