Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.92 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 100.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth about $427,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 94.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 844,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 409,304 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 177.3% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,348,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 861,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth about $3,858,000.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.