Gradient Investments LLC Sells 591 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,577,000 after purchasing an additional 147,769 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total value of $5,409,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,026,600. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,220. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $208.23 and a 52 week high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.