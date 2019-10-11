Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 38,439 Shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,439 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 5.32% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 268,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHY opened at $24.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

