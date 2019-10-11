Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 487.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.06. 215,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.