Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading 5.4% Higher

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.36, 3,406,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,150,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.