Goldman Sachs Group Trims Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Target Price to GBX 3,200

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,891.54 ($37.78).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,304 ($30.11) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,307.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,449.74. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,657 ($34.72). The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.