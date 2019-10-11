Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€161.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($187.21) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Independent Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €134.75 ($156.69).

Shares of AIR opened at €117.92 ($137.12) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €121.75. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

