Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,494. Cloudflare has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $22.08.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.