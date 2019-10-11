Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €64.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FP. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.86 ($67.28).

EPA FP opened at €45.30 ($52.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €45.89. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

