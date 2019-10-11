GoldBlocks Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One GoldBlocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and YoBit. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $32,421.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldBlocks has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldBlocks alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00848257 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000144 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu . GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Bleutrade and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldBlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldBlocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.