Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $14.31

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $14.31. Golar LNG shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 97,659 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $82.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 77.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 133.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 407,606 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 41.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 125,832 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 0.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 267,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 8.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 408,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

